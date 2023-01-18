Ordinary People – Prayer for Holocaust Memorial Day 2023

This prayer can be used by Christians on or around Holocaust Memorial Day.
The Council of Christians and Jews (CCJ) are encouraging people use this prayer for Holocaust memorial day, 27 January, and throughout the year.
Loving God, you care for each
and every human life. All people
are cherished as your beloved
children, no matter how ordinary or
extraordinary their stories are.
Today we come before you to
remember the victims of the
Holocaust.
We lament the loss of the six
million Jews who were killed in the
Holocaust, the millions of other
victims of Nazi persecution, and
victims of all genocides.
May our minds be clear and attentive
to their memory, and our hearts be
moved to bear witness to their lives.
Help us all to turn away from hatred
and division, and to build a world
where genocide is no more.
Strengthen us so that we, in our
own ordinary ways, may show
extraordinary love in the world
today.
Amen