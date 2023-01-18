Ordinary People – Prayer for Holocaust Memorial Day 2023

The Council of Christians and Jews (CCJ) are encouraging people use this prayer for Holocaust memorial day, 27 January, and throughout the year.

Prayer

Loving God, you care for each

and every human life. All people

are cherished as your beloved

children, no matter how ordinary or

extraordinary their stories are.

Today we come before you to

remember the victims of the

Holocaust.

We lament the loss of the six

million Jews who were killed in the

Holocaust, the millions of other

victims of Nazi persecution, and

victims of all genocides.

May our minds be clear and attentive

to their memory, and our hearts be

moved to bear witness to their lives.

Help us all to turn away from hatred

and division, and to build a world

where genocide is no more.

Strengthen us so that we, in our

own ordinary ways, may show

extraordinary love in the world

today.

Amen