Pray for Eastern Christians

At Mass, parishes can add this intention to their own bidding prayers:

Let us pray for peace in the world, especially in the Middle East and Ukraine. May the Christians in those lands be strengthened in their faith so that they may continue steadfastly to give witness to Jesus Christ. Lord, in your mercy.

+++

This longer prayer for Eastern Christians is provided by Fellowship and Aid to the Churches of the East (FACE).

Heavenly Father, we pray today for peace in the world,

especially in the Middle East.

By your heavenly grace, strengthen the faith and hope of Eastern Christians.

May they be blessed with peace and prosperity in their lands.

And may we be inspired by their devotion and witness to the Gospel,

by their love and compassion for all in their communities,

and by their courage, endurance and self-sacrifice against oppression.

Through their charity, tolerance and friendship,

bring peace and reconciliation to those troubled lands,

where Christianity was born and first spread.

Through Christ our Lord.

Amen

Downloads

Parish resources are available to download, providing more information, sample social media posts, a poster, and more.

< Back to the main page for the International Day of Prayer for Eastern Christians.