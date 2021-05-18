Week of Prayer for China

Sunday 23 May – Sunday 30 May 2021

In 2007, Pope Benedict XVI designated 24 May, the Feast of Our Lady Help of Christians as an annual worldwide Day of Prayer for the Church in China.

This year, Cardinal Charles Bo, President of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences, has called on the faithful to extend this to a Week of Prayer for the Church and people of China.

Bishop Declan Lang, Chair of the Bishops’ International Affairs department, is encouraging Catholics to take up Cardinal Bo’s call to prayer for China.

“I hope that Catholics in England and Wales may take up Cardinal Bo’s call to mark this week with prayer for the Church in China and the peoples of China, asking Our Lady of Sheshan to protect them.

“This is also an important time to pray for the Chinese community in our own countries and celebrate their important contribution to our society.”

Hail Mary in Cantonese

For May – the Month of Mary – we focus our prayer on Our Lady for a podcast series called ‘Full of Grace’. Here you can listen to the Hail Mary in Cantonese.

You can subscribe to ‘Full of Grace’ using Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or Amazon.

Scripture, Prayer and Intercessions

You can download the Scripture reading, prayer and intercessions that we have prepared for the week of prayer.

Scripture

My soul glorifies the Lord,

my spirit rejoices in God, my Saviour.

He looks on his servant in her lowliness;

henceforth all ages will call me blessed.

The Almighty works marvels for me.

Holy his name!

His mercy is from age to age,

on those who fear him.

He puts forth his arm in strength

and scatters the proud-hearted.

He casts the mighty from their thrones

and raises the lowly.

He fills the starving with good things,

sends the rich away empty.

He protects Israel, his servant,

remembering his mercy,

the mercy promised to our fathers,

to Abraham and his sons for ever

Luke 1:44–55

Prayer to Our Lady of Sheshan

Virgin Most Holy, Mother of the Incarnate Word and our Mother,

venerated in the Shrine of Sheshan

under the title “Help of Christians”,

the entire Church in China

looks to you with devout affection.

We come before you today

to implore your protection.

Look upon the People of God

and, with a mother’s care, guide them

along the paths of truth and love,

so that they may always be

a leaven of harmonious coexistence

among all citizens.

When you obediently said ‘yes’

in the house of Nazareth,

you allowed God’s eternal Son

to take flesh in your virginal womb

and thus to begin in history

the work of our redemption.

You willingly and generously cooperated

in that work,

allowing the sword of pain to pierce your soul,

until the supreme hour of the Cross,

when you kept watch on Calvary,

standing beside your Son,

who died that we might live.

From that moment, you became, in a new way,

the Mother of all those

who receive your Son Jesus in faith

and choose to follow in his footsteps

by taking up his Cross.

Mother of hope,

in the darkness of Holy Saturday you journeyed

with unfailing trust towards the dawn of Easter.

Grant that your children

may discern at all times,

even those that are darkest,

the signs of God’s loving presence.

Our Lady of Sheshan,

sustain all those in China,

who, amid their daily trials,

continue to believe, to hope, to love.

May they never be afraid

to speak of Jesus to the world,

and of the world to Jesus.

In the statue overlooking the Shrine

you lift your Son on high,

offering him to the world with open arms

in a gesture of love.

Help Catholics always to be credible witnesses

to this love,

ever clinging to the rock of Peter

on which the Church is built.

Mother of China and all Asia,

pray for us, now and for ever.

Amen!

Pope Benedict XVI

Intercessions

For the Church in China;

may it persevere in witness to the faith.

For the Church throughout the world;

may it be a visible sign of unity.