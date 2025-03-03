Pope suffers two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency

On Monday evening, the Holy See Press Office released the following update on Pope Francis’ health:

“Today, the Holy Father suffered two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency, caused by a significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and consequent bronchospasm.

“Two bronchoscopies were therefore performed, with the need to remove large secretions.

“In the afternoon, non-invasive mechanical ventilation was resumed. The Holy Father remained alert, oriented and cooperative at all times.

“The prognosis remains guarded.”

The Pope’s blood test values are unchanged, and suggest that he does not have leukocytosis (a high white blood cell count). This in turn suggests that there is no new infection, and the accumulation of mucus is merely the consequence of the Pope’s pre-existing pneumonia.

The cause of the two attacks today was the reaction of the bronchi, which attempted to expel the accumulated mucus in order to eliminate the bacteria. The Pope’s clinical condition therefore remains complex, and further crises such as those that occurred this afternoon are possible.

Source: Vaticannews.va