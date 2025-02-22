Pope Francis

Pope at Gemelli hospital: Respiratory crisis on Saturday morning

Saturday, February 22nd, 2025 @ 10:34 pm
The Holy See Press Office issued the following medical update on Pope Francis on Saturday evening:

The condition of the Holy Father continues to be critical. Therefore, as explained yesterday, the Pope is not out of danger. This morning, Pope Francis experienced an asthma-like respiratory crisis of prolonged intensity, which required the administration of high-flow oxygen.

Today’s blood tests also revealed thrombocytopenia, associated with anemia, which required the administration of blood transfusions.

The Holy Father remains alert and spent the day in an armchair, although he is more fatigued than yesterday. At the moment, the prognosis remains guarded.

