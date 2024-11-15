Statement commemorating the 91st Anniversary of the Ukrainian Holodomor Famine-Genocide 1932-1933

Last year, on 26 November, the Holy Father, Pope Francis, spoke the following words at the celebration of the Angelus in St Peter’s Square;

Yesterday tormented Ukraine commemorated the Holodomor, the genocide perpetrated by the Soviet regime which, 90 years ago, caused millions of people to starve to death. That lacerating wound, instead of healing, is made even more painful by the atrocities of the war that continues to make that dear nation suffer. For all peoples torn apart by conflicts, let us continue to pray tirelessly, because prayer is the force of peace that stops the spiral of hatred, that breaks the cycle of revenge and opens up unexpected paths of reconciliation.

Ukraine has been the focus of world attention since February 2022, when it was brutally attacked by Russia in an unprovoked escalation of its invasion and occupation of Ukrainian territory which began in February 2014. The message of the Pope in the context of the continuing war in Ukraine holds true today as the Holodomor is once again commemorated on the fourth Saturday in November.

The Catholic Bishops of England and Wales invite people of good will to commend in their prayers the souls of the men and women, the young and the elderly, who lost their lives in this purposed famine of 1930s under the Soviet regime. We ask you, as faithful disciples of our Lord, to stand strong with our sisters and brothers who in these last few years have fled harm’s way from war in Ukraine and have found a safe haven in the United Kingdom and in other nations and today remember those who died from hunger and starvation.

Let us pray that the trauma being inflicted in our days may cease, and that the wounds of the past may heal but never be forgotten.

May Mary, Queen of Peace, intercede for us with her Son for a lasting peace.

Historical note

The Ukrainian Famine or Holodomor (death by starvation) was one of the most tragic events in early 20th century history. This man-made famine inflicted by the Soviet regime under the dictator Josyf Stalin saw many millions of people intentionally starved to death between 1932 and 1933. Stalin’s plan of forced collectivisation was to be implemented whatever the cost. Even though harvests were bountiful, Ukrainian farmers were not allowed to keep even one head of wheat, all was confiscated! Although the Soviet information machine tried to hide its criminal actions, gradually reports began to find their way into newsrooms in the west. The world community largely chose to ignore these reports, refusing to believe that in modern times such an atrocity could be committed against a people. It was unthinkable that Ukraine, considered the breadbasket of Europe, would see millions of Ukrainian peasant farmers starve to death, just as it would be unfathomable that in less than a decade another genocide would strike at the heart of Europe. We can only imagine the despair of the dying masses: as scripture says “God has cast me into the mire, and I have become like dust and ashes. I cry to you for help and you do not answer me; I stand, and you only look at me. You have turned cruel to me; with the might of your hand you persecute me.” (Job 30:19-21).