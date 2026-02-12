Grants Administrator (Part-time)

Location: Home working with occasional team days in London (Victoria)

14 hours per week (0.4) with flexible hours to be arranged.

Contract: Permanent.

Salary range: £26,000 – 28,000 pro rata.

Start date: Negotiable

Probation period: 3 months.

Closing date: 13:00 hours GMT on Friday 20 February 2026

Interviews: 27 February 2026 on Zoom

The Charles Plater Trust (https://www.plater.org.uk) is an independent charitable organisation that makes grants to a wide range of religious and non-religious organisations, people, and groups, supporting lay leadership, Church social action, and applied research projects across England and Wales. We support our partners to deliver social justice through education in its broadest sense. In the last three years, our engagement within the sector has grown exponentially and we now need to recruit a part-time temporary administrator to help with our mission.

We are a small but respected Trust with just one part-time employee, but we work with a highly committed partnership of exceptional charities to deliver positive change in the lives of thousands of vulnerable people each year.

The CPT’s Grants Administrator will be responsible for a range of organisational and administrative duties that support all the Trust’s varied programmes of work and its operations. The Trust Manager will provide direct line management to the grants administrator. Due to the varied nature of this role, the post holder will work closely with trustees, applicants and partner charities directly. For example, by:

Liaising with the Trust Manager to ensure that grants programmes and projects achieve their goals;

Collaborating with the Trust Manager to finalise documentation relating to awards and grant payments and to keep accurate records;

Preparing publicity for the grants competition and arrange Trust events and sharing of impact learning;

Providing timely and accurate information to the trustees and Trust Manager to support strategic decisions.

Application Process To apply for this role, you will need to send an email to plater@cbcew.org.uk before 1pm on Friday 20 February 2026 with your CV and cover letter attached.

We value and promote Equity, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EEDI).

Your cover letter should answer the questions and include the information requested below:

1. What attracts you to this role at the CPT?

2. How does your previous experience make you the ideal person for this position?

3. In your opinion, what are the benefits and challenges of working remotely?

4. What are your main professional development aspirations?

5. Do you require any of the following reasonable adjustments for interviews?

Extra time

Option to interview with your camera off

An interview at a specific time of day (please suggest)

A British sign language interpreter

Anything else – please describe

6. Please include the following information in your covering letter (or CV):

Your email address and / or telephone number that you are happy for us to use to contact you about your application

Your home address

The names and contact details for one work-related referee that we can contact if you are offered the job subject to references

A statement confirming whether you have the right to work in the UK

We will contact you by Monday 23 February if you are being invited to interview, which will take place on Zoom on Friday 27 February. The interview will last up to 45 minutes.

As a small charity with limited capacity, we regret that we cannot accept late applications or provide feedback to all applicants. Feedback will be supplied on request only to candidates who have been invited to attend an interview.

The decision of the CPT Trust is final and non-negotiable