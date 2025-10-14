Pilgrims of Hope: Promoting Racial Justice in our Parishes

Date: 22 October 2025

Time: 19:00

Via Zoom [Registration Required]

During the webinar, we will hear from Bishop Paul McAleenan and Canon Victor Darlington, Episcopal Vicar of the Commission for Promoting Racial and Cultural Inclusion in the Archdiocese of Southwark, on the promotion of the Racial and Cultural Inclusion toolkit for Catholic parishes. There will be time for personal testimonies to the experiences, challenges and opportunities of promoting racial justice in our parishes, followed by space for questions and answers to our speakers.

As we journey through this Jubilee Year as ‘pilgrims of hope’, we seek to better understand and practice racial and cultural inclusion in our parish settings. In that spirit, the purpose of this webinar is to listen to and learn from the experiences, challenges and opportunities facing the promotion of racial justice in our parishes today. Our hope is that our parishes, of different demographics and varying needs, can be transformed and transfigured into places where people can truly grow in ever-deeper knowledge and love of each other and of God.