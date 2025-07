Photos Photo Gallery: Archbishops from England and Wales receive the Pallium from Pope Leo XIV CBCEW » Communications » Photo Gallery: Archbishops from Eng... Photos » »

Pope Leo XIV presided over the celebration of the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, Sunday, 29 June, in St Peter’s Basilica. The Mass included the blessing and imposition of the pallium on 54 new Metropolitan Archbishops including Archbishop Sherrington of Liverpool and Archbishop O’Toole of Cardiff-Menevia.

Photo Gallery

