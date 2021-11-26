Pandemic Advent Calendar Last year's Advent Calendar acknowledged the struggles we faced as a community during the pandemic but looked to the future with hope - a new dawn with Jesus Christ at its heart.  icon-home » Events » Advent » Pandemic Advent Calendar

Last year’s Advent Calendar acknowledged the struggles of 2020 – a time that challenged us all spiritually, physically and mentally.

2021 has been another year of COVID-19 challenges but through it all, we have sought the face of Christ – caring and compassionate, bringing consolation and hope.

Many have suffered. Many have lost. Many have mourned the interruption to our sacramental lives.

We recognise that the causes and effects of the pandemic are still present to such a degree that the absolute duty for all to attend the Sunday Eucharistic Celebration cannot yet be fulfilled. However, the Bishops have asked that all Catholics now reflect on the centrality of the Eucharist to our life of faith and take into consideration their personal circumstances and the reasons as to whether they can now attend the Sunday Eucharistic Celebration.

Let’s remind ourselves of the juxtaposition of full and empty churches and look forward, with hope, to the time when everyone can be literally in communion in our churches.

The “closed door” for each day is black and white, the church empty, but we open the door to colour – a new dawn with Jesus Christ at its heart.

Day TWENTY-FOUR

Day TWENTY-THREE

Day TWENTY-TWO

Day TWENTY-ONE

Day TWENTY

Day NINETEEN

Day EIGHTEEN

Day SEVENTEEN

Day SIXTEEN

Day FIFTEEN

Day FOURTEEN

Day THIRTEEN

Day TWELVE

Day ELEVEN

Day TEN

Day NINE

Day EIGHT

Day SEVEN

Day SIX

Day FIVE

Day FOUR

Day THREE

Day TWO

Day ONE

Note: All images taken by our photographer and can be re-used with the credit: Mazur/cbcew.org.uk.