Outreach & Programme Coordinator

Salary: £28,000 – £34,000

Contract: Full-time, flexible working as required

Closing date: 19 June 2024

Interviews: w/c 24 June 2024

Nottingham Diocesan Catholic Youth Service (NDCYS) are advertising a dynamic and evolving role serving the young people of the diocese of Nottingham. This role is pivotal to supporting the development and growth of NDCYS in service of the mission of the Church in the Nottingham diocese. This is an exciting and challenging opportunity for an experienced leader to develop new and existing ways of enabling the young people of the Nottingham diocese to encounter God, grow in discipleship and facilitate opportunities for mission in the context of the Briars retreat centre and outreach to schools and parishes.

How to apply:

If you are keen to join NDCYS’s expanding team, email your CV and covering letter to info@ndcys.com and if there are any opportunities available, they will be in touch. NDCYS may keep your details on file for a year in case anything suitable comes up, please do keep checking their website for any opportunities that arise.

In the meantime, please read information about the job vacancy below.

The main functions of this role include:

Ensuring the long-term sustainability of NDCYS’s work with young people by creating strategically sustainable programmes and a calendar of events that complement our long term development plan.

Delivering the NDCYS strategy to reach their ambitious goals for youth ministry in the Nottingham Diocese Catholic life and mission.

Catholic life and mission

To be an example of Christian life, Kingdom focused, and Gospel driven, living faithfully in accordance with the teachings of the Catholic Church.

To take a key leadership role in nurturing and developing the spiritual and communal life of the Christian community that serves the mission of the youth service.

Work in a spirit of synodality to ensure that young people and their needs are shaping the work of NDCYS and that their programmes and other initiatives are relevant and responsive in their presentation of the Kerygma and how they form, encourage and equip young disciples for mission.

To work in partnership with the Vocations, Formation for Mission, Caritas and other key teams

within the diocese to ensure effective collaboration and stewardship of resources in pursuit of

the shared mission of the diocese.

Leadership

Contribute to the wider work of the youth service as a part of the leadership team for NDCYS.

Line manage/supervise, mentor and accompany Programme Leaders, Apprentices and

volunteers, plan their schedule of work and lead and facilitate training as appropriate.



Ensure the volunteer team are equipped and supported throughout their time with NDCYS through training, formation and supervision.



Take the lead on the day to day life of the community.



Prioritise intentional elationship management with key stakeholders to further the mission of

NDCYS.



Support existing and foster new ways of ensuring financial difficulties are not a barrier to young

people engaging with the work of NDCYS.



Programme Development

Lead the development of high quality, theologically sound retreat programmes that meet the

needs of young people.



Facilitate the development of high quality, well branded retreat materials that support the

programme and the prayer life of young people when they return home.



including on call responsibilities.



Ensure effective evaluation of programmes and foster a culture of reflective practice.

Outreach and Mission.



goals and takes into consideration the stages of discipleship.



school mission weeks.



Day and the diocesan Lourdes pilgrimage.



effectively preparing young people for the Sacrament of Confirmation.



projects that include an element of social justice and/or faith sharing both locally and globally.

Other requirements

To adhere to the requirements of the safeguarding policies and procedures of the Roman

Catholic Church.



procedures.



To undertake training and development opportunities as appropriate.



To hold a Full UK driving licence and have access to a car for business use

For more information, please contact director@ndcys.com.