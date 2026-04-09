Environment Our Common Home: Engaging Politicans With the May local elections fast approaching, now is an important time to let politicians know your views on climate and justice.  icon-home » Events » Our Common Home: Engaging Politican...

Date: Monday 13 April 2026

Time: 6:30pm

Venue: Online – Registration required (a link will be sent out closer to the date)

Cost: Free

Following a meeting with the Catholic Diocesan Environment Leads of England and Wales, an alliance of organisations has come together to offer parishioners guidance on key environmental issues and to help them engage local politicians in dialogue about defending our common home and safeguarding the dignity of all our brothers and sisters.

With Bishop John Arnold, The Diocesan Environmental Leads Network & Friends

Register here: https://journeyto2030.org