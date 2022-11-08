World Day of the Poor Novena – Day 9

We all may be committed to building the kingdom of justice, love and peace

In the name of the Father and of the Son and of the holy Spirit. Amen.

Antiphon

Is not this the fast that I choose:

to loose the bonds of injustice,

to undo the thongs of the yoke,

to let the oppressed go free,

and to break every yoke?

Is it not to share your bread with the hungry,

and bring the homeless poor into your house;

when you see the naked to cover them?

Isaiah 58: 6-7

Glory be to the Father and to the Son and to the Holy Spirit, as it was in the beginning, is now and ever shall be, world without end. Amen.

Scripture Reading

He stood up to read, and the scroll of the prophet Isaiah was given to him. He unrolled the scroll and found the place where it was written:

The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to bring good news to the poor.

He has sent me to proclaim release to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to let the oppressed go free, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favour

And he rolled up the scroll, gave it back to the attendant, and sat down. The eyes of all in the synagogue were fixed on him. Then he began to say to them, “Today this scripture has been fulfilled in your hearing,

When Jesus announced that the ancient promises of liberty to captives and freedom for the oppressed were being fulfilled “today” by his presence as the incarnate God, and when he then went on to give examples of faith from the Gentiles, there was outrage in his community. They wanted to kill him. This was Joseph’s son, the carpenter. They could not cope with his new identity as a prophet, or his message of expanding the promises of God to all people.

We pray that the Spirit of God will come upon us and inspire us to renew the face of the earth, to build a world that God wills, not a world marred by our greed and desire to dominate others and to protect identities which depend on the exclusion of others. May we examine our hearts, be honest about what we treasure, and

commit ourselves to lifestyles which allow for a greater sharing of the goods of the earth. May we see the world with the eyes of our compassionate God and work in solidarity with our brothers and sisters for the flourishing of all.

Loving Father

your risen Son sent us out

into the world as ambassadors

for the kingdom of God;

inspire us with your Spirit

of compassion, justice and truth

to declare the Good News

to those who are poor, to work

for the relief, defence and liberation

of all who are trapped

in oppressive circumstances.

We make this our prayer

through Christ our Lord.

Amen

For the Lord desires that the faithful laity also should extend his kingdom, the kingdom of ‘truth and life, the kingdom of holiness and grace, the kingdom of justice, love and peace’; in which creation itself will be set free from its bondage to decay and obtain the glorious liberty of the children of God (Romans 8:21) Vatican II, Lumen Gentium, 36

