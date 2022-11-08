World Day of the Poor Novena – Day 8

For those who experience destitution

In the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. Amen

Antiphon

Give justice to the weak and the orphan,

maintain the right of the lowly and the destitute.

Rescue the weak and the needy;

deliver them from the hand of the wicked.

Psalm 82

Glory be to the Father and to the Son and to the Holy Spirit, as it was in

the beginning, is now and ever shall be, world without end.

Amen.

Scripture Reading

“There was a rich man who was dressed in purple and fine linen and who feasted sumptuously every day. And at his gate lay a poor man named Lazarus, covered with sores, who longed to satisfy his hunger with what fell from the rich man’s table; even the dogs would come and lick his sores. The poor man died and was carried away by the angels to be with Abraham.”

Luke 16: 19-22

St Martin of Tours served in the Roman cavalry as a young man, possibly in the Emperor’s personal bodyguard. A prestigious career lay ahead of him, but he had already heard the call of Christ and was undergoing instruction in the faith. The story is told that one day in winter while on duty he encountered a beggar by the roadside, dressed only in rags. Martin took his sword and divided his military cloak in two, giving half to the beggar. That night he had a dream in which Christ appeared to him and said, “Today a mere catechumen has clothed me.”

We pray for those who are destitute, who do not even have enough for life’s necessities: food, clothes, shelter, warmth, safety. May we commit ourselves to a just and generous sharing of resources so that all may enjoy the fruits of creation.

Loving Father

your risen Son sent us out

into the world as ambassadors

for the kingdom of God;

inspire us with your Spirit

of compassion, justice and truth

to declare the Good News

to those who are poor, to work

for the relief, defence and liberation

of all who are trapped

in oppressive circumstances.

We make this our prayer

through Christ our Lord.

Amen

We cannot love God unless we love each other, and to love we must know each other. We know Him in the breaking of bread, and we know each other in the breaking of bread, and we are not alone any more. Heaven is a banquet and life is a banquet, too, even with a crust, where there is companionship. Dorothy Day, The Long Loneliness, p. 28

Day Nine

