World Day of the Poor Novena – Day 7

For those who have to leave their countries due to war, poverty or fear of persecution

In the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Antiphon

You are indeed my rock and my fortress;

for your name’s sake lead me and guide me, take me out of the net that is hidden for me, for you are my refuge.

Psalm 31

Glory be to the Father and to the Son and to the Holy Spirit, as it was in the beginning, is now and ever shall be, world without end.

Amen.

Scripture Reading

When an alien resides with you in your land, you shall not oppress the alien. The alien who resides with you shall be to you as the citizen among you; you shall love the alien as yourself, for you were aliens in the land of Egypt; I am the Lord your God.

Leviticus 19: 33-34

Imagine having to leave your home with only what you can carry, because of fear of war, violence, intimidation, poverty, climate change. What would you take with you? Imagine having to walk for hundreds of miles in open country, worried about who is getting tired, who might not make it.

Imagine encountering the high walls and stony faces of countries who do not want you. This is the experience of the refugee, the one who is forced to leave their home looking for a life elsewhere, looking for welcome in a strange land, looking for peace and dignity.

We pray for the grace to welcome the stranger, to see in them the suffering face of Christ. We pray for an understanding of how we live, of how the choices we make might contribute to the poverty of others, of how our lifestyle might contribute to the damage of the earth, our common home.

Loving Father

your risen Son sent us out

into the world as ambassadors for the kingdom of God; inspire us with your Spirit

of compassion, justice and truth to declare the Good News

to those who are poor, to work

for the relief, defence and liberation of all who are trapped

in oppressive circumstances. We make this our prayer through Christ our Lord.

Amen

Our response to the arrival of migrating persons can be summarised by four words: welcome, protect, promote and integrate. Pope Francis, Fratelli Tutti, 129

Day EIGHT

