World Day of the Poor Novena – Day 4

For those who experience abuse and violence

In the name of the Father and of the Son and of the holy Spirit. Amen

Antiphon

I sought the Lord and he answered me, and delivered me from all my fears.

Look to him, and be radiant;

so your face shall never be ashamed.

This poor soul cried, and was heard by the Lord, and was saved from every trouble.

Psalm 34

Glory be to the Father and to the Son and to the Holy Spirit, as it was in the beginning, is now and ever shall be, world without end.

Amen

In the face of so much pain and suffering, our only course is to imitate the Good Samaritan. Any other decision would make us either one of the robbers or one of those who walked by without showing compassion for the sufferings of the man on the roadside. Pope Francis, Fratelli Tutti, 67

Scripture Reading

“Which of these three, do you think, was a neighbour to the man who fell into the hands of robbers? He said, ‘the one who showed him mercy.’ Jesus said to him, ‘Go and do likewise’.”

Luke 10: 36-37

In Luke’s gospel Jesus was asked “Who is my neighbour?” (10: 29), but this was to test him. It is a tricky question. If Jesus defines who is a neighbour, who is worthy of our care, then at the same time he has defined who is not a neighbour, and not worthy of our care. His answer is to tell the story of the Good Samaritan, the one who showed compassion for the helpless victim left for dead by the side of the road. When the religious figures of the priest and Levite were too fearful to help and walked on the other side of the road, the Samaritan intervened, at risk to himself, and committed himself to the recovery of the wounded stranger.

We pray for those who are victims of abuse or violence, whose lives are diminished by the pain inflicted by others. May we commit ourselves to building communities of peace and reconciliation, attentive to the causes of violence and to the needs of those who are its victims.

Loving Father

your risen Son sent us out

into the world as ambassadors for the kingdom of God; inspire us with your Spirit

of compassion, justice and truth to declare the Good News

to those who are poor, to work

for the relief, defence and liberation of all who are trapped

in oppressive circumstances. We make this our prayer through Christ our Lord.

Amen

