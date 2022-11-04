World Day of the Poor Novena – Day 3

For those who experience isolation and vulnerability in old age

In the name of the Father and of the Son and of the holy Spirit. Amen

Antiphon

Father of orphans and protector of widows is God in his holy habitation.

God gives the desolate a home to live in; he leads out the prisoners to prosperity.

Psalm 68

Glory be to the Father and to the Son and to the Holy Spirit, as it was in the beginning, is now and ever shall be, world without end.

Amen

Saint John Chrysostom’s admonition remains ever timely: ‘If you want to honour the body of Christ, do not scorn it when it is naked; do not honour the Eucharistic Christ with silk vestments, and then, leaving the church, neglect the other Christ suffering from cold and nakedness’. Pope Francis, Message for First World Day of the Poor, 2017

Scripture Reading

As he taught, he said, ‘Beware of the scribes, who like to walk around in long robes, and to be greeted with respect in the marketplaces, and to have the best seats in the synagogues and places of honour at banquets! They devour widows’ houses and for the sake of appearances say long prayers. They will receive greater condemnation.’

Mark 12: 38-40

The scribes were among the religious professionals at the time of Jesus. They were highly educated and often well regarded for their observance of the law. What Jesus is highlighting and condemning, however, is their unscrupulous predatory behaviour which would drive people into poverty, especially the most vulnerable in the society such as widows, by benefitting from payments for offerings and services. They are more concerned about how they are seen and regarded by others than their relationship with God. Their ego is in charge, they are the centre of their world.

We pray for those in our community who are exploited in vulnerable old age, by those in authority, by landlords, by corporate interests. May we be attentive to the needs of the elderly in our community and seek to understand the ways in which they are sometimes reduced to poverty and insecurity.

Loving Father

your risen Son sent us out

into the world as ambassadors for the kingdom of God; inspire us with your Spirit

of compassion, justice and truth to declare the Good News

to those who are poor, to work

for the relief, defence and liberation of all who are trapped

in oppressive circumstances. We make this our prayer through Christ our Lord.

Amen

The future of the world depends on this covenant between young and old. Who, if not the young, can take the dreams of the elderly and make them come true? Yet for this to happen, it is necessary that we continue to dream. Our dreams of justice, of peace, of solidarity can make it possible for our young people to have new visions; in this way, together, we can build the future. Pope Francis, World Day of Prayer for Grandparents and Elderly, 2021

Day FOUR

