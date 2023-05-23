National Chief Inspector – Catholic Schools Inspectorate

Salary: £65,000 – £75,000

Location: London/Home-based

Contract: Full Time

Closing date: 23:59 – Friday 16 June 2023

The Catholic Education Service (CES) is appointing a Chief Inspector to develop, deliver and sustain a robust inspection framework model to support diocesan education commissions. The role will ensure that the Catholic Schools Inspectorate has a robust model in place to formulate, implement and review effective policy and directives on pre and post inspection.

We are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated individual, with an outstanding track record in Catholic education, developing and coordinating school inspection and review. You will demonstrate a commitment to Catholic education developed in a career combining educational practitioner experience with policy development and implementation.

If you can demonstrate outstanding leadership in project delivery in school inspection and a track record driving step change improvement in collaboration with a broad range of committed stakeholders, we would like to speak with you. The role will blend working at the offices of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference, 39 Eccleston Square, London SW1V 1BX, a short walk from Victoria Station in Central London, and working from home.

Key Responsibilities:

To develop training for licensed inspectors under the National Inspection Framework to enable dioceses to fulfil canonical and statutory responsibilities regarding inspection of classroom religious education and the Catholic life of the schools.

To continue to develop the National Quality Assurance model for Catholic school to ensure a rigorous and robust national framework and reporting structure for the inspection of Catholic schools.

To develop structures for Catholic Schools Inspectorate reporting, analysing inspection outcomes and reporting in appropriate formats and producing an annual report on the quality of Catholic Life and Mission, Religious Education, and Prayer and Liturgy in Catholic schools in England and Wales.

To be a key part of the leadership of the CES, supporting and promoting denominational inspection of Catholic schools in England and Wales.

To deputise for the Director as required.

Apply

Applicants must confirm their right to work in the UK and forward a full CV and covering letter illustrating their skills and motivation for this role to: HR@cbcew.org.uk

For further information please contact: HR@cbcew.org.uk