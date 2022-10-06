Month of the Rosary

October is a month dedicated to Our Lady of the Rosary. The rosary is integral to the spiritual life of many Catholics in our countries and, if we deepen our understanding of the foundations of our rosary prayers, we can, in turn, deepen our devotion to Mary, the Mother of God.

To celebrate the Most Holy Rosary, we’re looking at four pilgrimage sites dedicated to Our Lady. Each Friday in October, we’ll travel as virtual pilgrims to a particular Marian Shrine in England and Wales. A shrine is a church, chapel, or other sacred place visited by the faithful as pilgrims with a special devotion.

Not only this, each week we’ll provide background information, links to resources and more.

We have a full section on our site dedicated to The Rosary. If you can’t find what you’re looking for here or want more information and resources, visit our section The Rosary.