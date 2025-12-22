Missio: Mission Coordinator: Children and Young People

Missio, the Pope’s charity for world mission, supports missionaries and local faith communities in the poorest and remotest areas of our world helping them bring God’s love and lasting change where it is needed most. Missio is an instrument through which Catholics can directly help missionaries and faith communities bring lasting change – whether it’s helping to build a simple chapel, providing vital healthcare to mothers and babies, setting up a school for disadvantaged children or supporting vocations where the Church is just beginning to take root or is struggling to survive. These gifts truly transform lives, helping communities grow in faith, dignity, and self-reliance.

We have an exciting role working as part of a committed outreach team of four: two focusing on working with volunteers, two working within an educational context, to help Missio develop an understanding of mission in primary and secondary schools and nourishing prayerful support for overseas mission, enabling the whole school community to learn the effect of life-giving faith on communities.

It is a full-time role based in, Victoria, Central London or working from home. You will demonstrate commitment, capability and a positive strong can-do attitude combined with an ability to work collaboratively with colleagues.

Key responsibilities will include:

To build effective relationships with Diocesan Education Commissions and schools to help children and young people understand their place within the Universal Church family;

To support teachers, catechists and parents to create an environment where children and young people are able to respond to their call to be missionaries of God’s love;

To build affirming relationships with Head Teachers, RE Coordinators, and School Chaplains across allocated dioceses;

To work in close collaboration with the Missio Community Engagement Coordinators to ensure that Missio’s work across the Catholic community in England and Wales is joined-up;

To prepare mission focused educational and worship materials, which are in line with and support the Religious Education Directory (To know you more clearly) and Prayer and Liturgy Directory (To love you more dearly);

To ensure that materials are compelling to children and young people and provide ready to use structured lesson support for teachers;

To produce and deliver presentations in parishes and school assemblies which develop an understanding of Missio’s key role in working alongside people most in need overseas to share the gift of faith and build life-giving faith communities.

If you have the drive and commitment to work with Missio to help us deliver our objectives, we offer a salary of £40,000, generous pension and would love to speak with you.

Please contact: recruitment@missio.org.uk and for a full job description and more information about Missio visit missio.org.uk/jobs

Closing date for applications: 2359, 18th January 2026