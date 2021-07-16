Mission: Administrator and Committee Secretary

Contract: Full Time – Blended Working

Salary: up to £27,000, subject to experience

Closing date for applications: 6 August 2021 (2359)

An opportunity has arisen for a highly motivated Administrator to join our Mission team working on behalf of the Catholic Bishops’ of England and Wales.

Working in the office of the Catholic Bishops Conference, 39 Eccleston Square, London SW1V 1BX, a short walk from Victoria Station in Central London, the successful candidate will join a committed professional team.

You will have good written and spoken communication skills combined with strong IT skills, particularly MS Word and MS Excel. The successful candidate will demonstrate an enthusiasm for working in a varied office environment with a positive can-do attitude and an interest and ability to work in a Faith based environment.

Key responsibilities

To provide administrative support to the Mission Directorate.

To organise, prepare papers, take and circulate minutes for relevant committees to enable them to run smoothly and with clear structure.

To provide procedural advice to committee meeting chairs based upon awareness of subject matter and meeting structure.

To maintain an effective meeting calendar to ensure that Chairs, attendees and papers are preparation can be prepared to an established framework.

To work collaboratively with colleagues to provide effective administrative support

Apply

Applicants should send a full CV and covering letter illustrating their skills and motivation for this role to: HR@cbcew.org.uk and confirm their right to work in the UK.

For Further information please contact HR@cbcew.org.uk