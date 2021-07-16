Job Vacancy - Mission: Administrator and Committee Secretary
Contract: Full Time – Blended Working
Salary: up to £27,000, subject to experience
Closing date for applications: 6 August 2021 (2359)
An opportunity has arisen for a highly motivated Administrator to join our Mission team working on behalf of the Catholic Bishops’ of England and Wales.
Working in the office of the Catholic Bishops Conference, 39 Eccleston Square, London SW1V 1BX, a short walk from Victoria Station in Central London, the successful candidate will join a committed professional team.
You will have good written and spoken communication skills combined with strong IT skills, particularly MS Word and MS Excel. The successful candidate will demonstrate an enthusiasm for working in a varied office environment with a positive can-do attitude and an interest and ability to work in a Faith based environment.
Applicants should send a full CV and covering letter illustrating their skills and motivation for this role to: HR@cbcew.org.uk and confirm their right to work in the UK.
Salary: up to £27,000, subject to experience
Closing date for applications: 6 August 2021 (2359)
For Further information please contact HR@cbcew.org.uk