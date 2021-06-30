Mission Coordinator, Children and Young People – Missio

Missio is looking for an outstanding Mission Coordinator, Children and Young People to work with a small, professional team, committed to working with Diocesan Education Commissions, Parish Coordinators (Local Secretaries), Headteachers, RE Coordinators and chaplaincies in southern dioceses to help grow an understanding of the theology and impact of mission in the world.

Missio ignites God’s love by helping local missionaries to work alongside global communities that are poor or in need, regardless of their background or belief. It works with some of the poorest communities in the world to create a vibrant Catholic Church for the future.

The role is responsible for developing an understanding of mission in primary and secondary schools and nourishing prayerful support for overseas mission to learn the effect of life-giving faith on communities. It requires someone who can demonstrate achievement and a real love for communicating the hope of the Gospel to young people in this environment

The role may be home based or will blend working at the office of Missio, 23 Eccleston Square, London SW1V 1NU, a short walk from Victoria Station in Central London, and working from home, subject to location of the successful candidate.

Responsibilities

Here is a list of key responsibilities for the role:

To support teachers, catechists and parents to create an environment where children and young people are able to respond to their call to be missionaries of God’s love.

To build affirming relationships with Head Teachers, RE Coordinators, Parish Coordinators (Local Secretaries), Parish Priests and across allocated dioceses.

To work in close collaboration with Missio Community Fundraising Coordinator’s to ensure that outreach activity is joined up.

To prepare mission focused educational materials, which are catechetical, and support Catholic school curricula.

To ensure that materials are compelling to children and young people and provide ready to use structured lesson support for teachers.

Salary: up to £38,000, subject to experience

Closing date for applications: 16 July 2021

Job Description

You can download a job description here:

Interviews

Interviews will be held week commencing 27 July 2021 using Microsoft Teams, with a subsequent face to face second interview at a mutually convenient date.

Further Info / Contact

For further information please contact: recruitment@missio.org.uk or visit www.missio.org.uk.

Applicants must confirm their right to work in the UK and forward a full CV and covering letter illustrating their skills and motivation for this role to: recruitment@missio.org.uk