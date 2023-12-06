Marriage Care: Certificate in Relationship Counselling

Marriage Care are delighted to announce the launch of our Certificate in Relationship Counselling (CRC) training for 2024 in partnership with our sister organisation, ACCORD NI. This is a unique opportunity for those with the right skills to train and volunteer with us as relationship counsellors even if they do not have any previous counselling experience or qualifications.

The CRC course will train and equip selected volunteers to safely and effectively counsel couples. They will then be able to join one of our local centres and support our mission to provide low cost counselling services to those in need – volunteering just two sessions a week that will make a huge difference to couples and families.

The CRC is planned to start in April 2024 with the first training weekend held on the weekend of 19th & 21st April in Crossgar, Downpatrick. We will be selecting applicants from both Northern Ireland and England and Wales.

The deadline for applications is Wednesday 20 December. If shortlisted, you will be invited to attend an initial interview via webcam or in person. The national Selection Day for England and Wales applicants will take place on Saturday 17 February 2024.

Full information about the CRC can be found on our webpage: marriagecare.org.uk/crc

If you are already a qualified counsellor you can find out more about our other recruitment routes here.

Volunteer Stories

If you would like to find out more about volunteering with Marriage Care, watch our ‘Volunteer Stories’ video below!