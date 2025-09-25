Migrants and Refugees

Love the Stranger: Youth Version launch

Thursday, September 25th, 2025 @ 3:35 pm

You are invited online launch event of the Youth Version of Love the Stranger! This launch coincides with the Jubilee for Migrants and the World Day of Migrants and Refugees.

When: 16:00-17:00 – 29 September
Online: Free, Booking Required

Love the Stranger, published in 2023, presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. The document offers 24 guiding principles and has been endorsed by the Holy See, COMECE, CAFOD, CSAN, and Caritas Social Action Network members.

Caritas Social Action Network and Caritas Brentwood have now come together to produce a youth version for late teenagers. They hope this will be an important resource of formation in social teaching as young people seek to make sense of the contemporary world, and understand how our faith helps us to respond.

Join them online and learn how you can use this resource in your local context. Let’s celebrate the Love the Stranger: Youth Version launch together!

Register on Eventbrite

