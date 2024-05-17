Lifting the Faith Schools Cap

We welcome the decision by the Education Secretary to lift the cap on new free schools in England. The decision is subject to a consultation on removing the cap, that closes on 20 June. We would encourage Catholics in England and Wales to respond positively to this consultation.
Also in EventsCommunications Day > Lectionary > Abortion Decriminalisation > Day for Life > Restoring Pugin Project > The Year of Jubilee 2025 > Pray for the Holy Land > Disability Event > Synodal Church > Pray for Peace in Ukraine > Do Justice > The God Who Speaks > Cost of Living > Previous Events > More... >
Since 2010 the 50 percent cap or ‘rule’ has prevented new Catholic free schools from opening, as the cap would have forced schools to turn away some Catholic pupils. The Catholic Church has welcomed the decision by the Education Secretary, Gillian Keegan, to lift the cap on new free schools in England.
The decision is subject to a consultation on removing the cap, that closes on 20 June.
The Chair of the Catholic Education Service has welcomed the Education Secretary's decision to lift the cap on new free schools in England.
Write to your local MP to make your voice heard on this important issue.