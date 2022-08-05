Coordinator for Catechesis and Catholic Faith Formation (Leeds)

Note: This is a job advert for a vacancy in the Diocese of Leeds

Salary: £25k – £35k per annum dependent upon experience

The Diocese of Leeds wishes to appoint a Coordinator for Catechesis and Catholic Faith Formation who will develop programmes for catechesis and Catholic faith formation supporting the faithful of the diocese to be missionary disciples.

As Pope Francis states in Antiquum Ministerium:

“Awakening personal enthusiasm on the part of all the baptised and reviving the awareness of their call to carry out a proper mission in the community demands attentiveness to the voice of the Spirit, who is unfailingly present and fruitful.”

As a Diocese, we have a vision for lifelong development and growth in the Faith and this role is a key opportunity to help drive this vision. As Coordinator for Catechesis and Catholic Faith Formation, you will develop a strategy for supporting formation and catechesis across the Diocese – that contributes to the future of the Diocese in its mission of making Christ known to all.

The formation activities will support those wishing to know more about the Catholic faith and considering joining the Church, to those looking for guidance on finding out more about specific aspects or progressing to formal accreditation regarding the Catholic faith. As part of the team in the Vicariate for Education, there will be some work in leading and supporting ongoing projects as a way of getting to know the Diocese and its parishes as well as leading and supporting the provision of a wider range of catechetical resources developed by the Diocese for use by parishes with younger parishioners.

The Vicariate for Education comprises several supportive and dynamic teams who work together to achieve the objectives of the Vicariate as a whole. As well as the Coordinator for Catechesis and Catholic Faith Formation, the Vicariate for Education comprises: the Episcopal Vicar for Education, the Director of Education, the Deputy Director of Education, the Coordinator of Religious Education, the Youth Service Team and the Vicariate Administrator. As part of the Vicariate the Catechesis & Faith Formation Clergy Team, work alongside the coordinator to develop a structured approach to Catechesis and Catholic Faith Formation.

Initially, the role will involve the administration and continued development in the training and formation for catechists.

This will include: The Bishop’s Certificate in Catechesis; the Loyola Certificate in Pastoral Ministry; CCRS (Catholic Certificate in Religious Studies) and other adult formation programmes.

The Vicariate for Education have already developed resources to enable the implementation of a structured programme for First Sacraments across the Diocese with resources for First Reconciliation, First Holy Communion and Confirmation. The role will also help lead and support to develop similar resources in other catechetical areas.

The Diocese of Leeds is an equal opportunities employer and committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, young people and vulnerable adults. DBS check required.

Apply

Recruitment packs including application forms are available by emailing:

evangelisation.admin@dioceseofleeds.org.uk

Closing Date: Friday, 9 September 2022, 12noon

Shortlisting: Monday, 12 September 2022, 10am

Interviews: Wednesday, 21 September 2022, 1pm

Contact

For further information, please contact:

Canon Timothy Swinglehurst

Episcopal Vicar for Education

0113 261 8001

or

Kieron Flood

Diocesan Director for Education

07860 773400