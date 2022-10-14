Week Two – Ladyewell Shrine

Ladyewell, or Fernyhalgh, is a shrine of Our Lady the Blessed Virgin Mary and Martyrs of Lancashire. It’s the Diocesan Shrine of Lancaster and encompasses the beautiful church of St Mary and Ladyewell House and grounds. The latter is the site of the old Holy Well – Our Lady’s Well.

The holy well of Our Lady was restored in the late 17th century and stands within a rectangular enclosure with steps descending down. The well itself is a small square basin overlooked by a statue of the Virgin Mary holding the child Jesus. The well and shrine were restored to what we see today between 1905 and 1954 by the community of religious sisters living there.

Devotion to Our Lady of Fernyhalgh goes back through the ages to the 11th century. Around 1100, an Irish merchant named Fergus Maguire was in danger of being shipwrecked in a severe gale off the coast of Lancashire. His crew gave up and waited to die, whereas Fergus continued to man the ship while the storm raged on, smothering him with rain and seawater until he almost drowned.

His last hope disappeared when out of nowhere the wind tore the helm from his grasp. Fergus fell to his knees and according to tradition, prayed desperately, “If thou, O Lord, wilt save, I will perform a holy act in honour of Thy Name!”

Following this, the ship was miraculously carried through the storm to quieter waters. After the ship was saved, Fergus collapsed from exhaustion. Whilst he was sleeping, he heard a voice in a dream saying, “Go to Fernyhalgh, and there where thou shalt find a crab tree having coreless fruit hanging over a shrine, build me a chapel.”

Fergus travelled to Liverpool in search of ‘Fernyhalgh’ but to no avail. Providentially, he overheard a conversation in a pub where a woman mentioned the place. He leapt up, approached the woman ,and the next day the pair travelled to the place. Whilst he was there, he noticed a stone which had a worn image of a Madonna and Child. He realised this must have been the place of an old Marian shrine and vowed to rebuild it.

Reformation

In 1547, the chapel there, along with many other churches and shrines was destroyed and its wealth was seized by King Edward VI. Since the Reformation, devotion to Our Lady as Queen of Martyrs has developed. This is reflected at Ladyewell in the reliquary, the presence of the Burgess Altar, and the chapel of the English Martyrs.

There has never been an apparition of Our Blessed Lady at Fernyhalgh – just continued prayer and petition over seven centuries. Even during penal times, apart from a period of five years, the shrine attracted pilgrims and was the focus of local Catholic prayer. A secluded spot, only four miles from the centre of Preston and near a very busy motorway, surrounded on three sides by ancient and protected woodland, Fernyhalgh has retained its tranquil and sylvan charm.

Reconciliation

Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament and the sacrament of Reconciliation remain an important feature of pilgrimage days enabling pilgrims to obtain the Spiritual rewards that they seek; they also take away with them water from the well and use it in invocation to Our Blessed Lady who inspires great devotion.

“To Jesus through Mary” is so relevant at the shrine where those who may have strayed from their faith often find the courage with the help of Our Lady to benefit from the peace of the Sacrament of Reconciliation, which is available on request.

Website

ladyewellshrine.co.uk

If you’d like to find out more about the Shrine at Ladyewell, please visit the official website.