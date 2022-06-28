Solicitor – CES

Job Vacancy - Solicitor - Catholic Education Service
Salary: up to £45,000, subject to experience
Contract: Full time / Blended working
TheCatholic Education Service (CES) is looking for an outstanding Solicitor to work in its small, professional legal team. The CES represents and promotes the national education policy of Catholic Bishops in relation to the 2,100 Catholic schools, colleges and universities which the Church is responsible for across England and Wales.
We are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated individual, with excellent written and verbal communication skills and with competency in conducting legal research and providing high quality, practical, legal advice. The role covers a broad range of legal practice and full support and training will be given, but candidates with experience in employment, education or land law would be particularly welcome to apply. Applicants should be supportive of Church schools.
This is a unique role that will allow the successful applicant to engage with high level education policy, working with the Department for Education, Local Authorities, national Trade Unions and diocesan colleagues.
We encourage a good work life balance, with limited working outside of normal office hours. The role will blend working at the offices of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference, 39 Eccleston Square, London SW1V 1BX, a short walk from Victoria Station in Central London, and working from home. We offer a range of benefits including a matched pension scheme and generous holiday.
Applicants must confirm their right to work in the UK and forward a full CV and covering letter illustrating their skills and motivation for this role to: HR@cbcew.org.uk
For further information please contact: HR@cbcew.org.uk