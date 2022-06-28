Solicitor – CES

Salary: up to £45,000, subject to experience

Contract: Full time / Blended working

TheCatholic Education Service (CES) is looking for an outstanding Solicitor to work in its small, professional legal team. The CES represents and promotes the national education policy of Catholic Bishops in relation to the 2,100 Catholic schools, colleges and universities which the Church is responsible for across England and Wales.

We are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated individual, with excellent written and verbal communication skills and with competency in conducting legal research and providing high quality, practical, legal advice. The role covers a broad range of legal practice and full support and training will be given, but candidates with experience in employment, education or land law would be particularly welcome to apply. Applicants should be supportive of Church schools.

This is a unique role that will allow the successful applicant to engage with high level education policy, working with the Department for Education, Local Authorities, national Trade Unions and diocesan colleagues.

We encourage a good work life balance, with limited working outside of normal office hours. The role will blend working at the offices of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference, 39 Eccleston Square, London SW1V 1BX, a short walk from Victoria Station in Central London, and working from home. We offer a range of benefits including a matched pension scheme and generous holiday.

Key Responsibilities:

To assist in the provision of high-quality legal advice to the organisation, diocesan colleagues and others on matters relating to Catholic education, as directed by the Assistant Director (Legal) and the Senior Solicitor.

To monitor legal changes and produce summary documents to support the production of legal updates for dioceses where these would be useful.

To engage in education policy discussions with a view to considering the implications for Catholic education.

To produce research on legal topics.

Apply

Applicants must confirm their right to work in the UK and forward a full CV and covering letter illustrating their skills and motivation for this role to: HR@cbcew.org.uk

For further information please contact: HR@cbcew.org.uk