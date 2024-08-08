Safeguarding Quality Assurance Analyst

Salary: up to £49,613

Contract: Full time/hybrid

Closing date: 23:59 – Friday 23 August

Interviews: wc 9 September

The Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency (CSSA) has an opportunity for an outstanding quality assurance professional who will play a leading role providing audit and quality assurance capability to the CSSA to develop and maintain exemplary safeguarding practice across the Catholic Church in England and Wales. The role will contribute to ensuring that the voice and experience of survivors is the learning that permeates every aspect of CSSA policy, practice and culture.

Key responsibilities:

To ensure that survivors and victims of abuse receive respect, are listened to, are learned from, individually and collectively as wise consultees.

To be part of a motivated quality assurance team dedicated to developing and reviewing safeguarding standards in compliance with the agreed operating framework.

To audit national safeguarding standards and ensure quality and compliance by all church bodies that are required to uphold them.

To contribute to the development of, and deliver, an effective audit programme to ensure that high standards are maintained, within an explicit and effective quality assurance framework which is understood and committed to by all stakeholders and ensuring the principles of audit are adhered to at all times.

To follow key lines of enquiry from self-assessments, baseline and thematic audits, and complaints to establish an accurate account of the quality of service delivery of safeguarding practice across Church bodies.

To contribute to continuous improvement of effective safeguarding practice across the Catholic Church in England and Wales.

To investigate complaints about the safeguarding service provided by church bodies.

If you are a Safeguarding professional who shares our commitment to developing outstanding practice, informed by the survivor voice of those that have been harmed through their involvement with the Church, we want you to speak with you. You will share our commitment to respect and value their opinions as we develop our future practice.

The CSSA operates a blended working policy but this role will likely be home based so there is no geographical location requirement.

Apply

Applicants must confirm their right to work in the UK and forward a full CV and covering letter illustrating their skills and motivation for applying to: HR@cbcew.org.uk

For further information please contact: HR@cbcew.org.uk