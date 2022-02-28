Job Vacancy - Research & Policy Analyst
Salary: £31,000
Contract: Full Time – Hybrid Working
Closing date for applications: 09:00, 21 March 2022
We are looking for a Research and Policy Analyst to work across a diverse range of national and international policy areas. This role will suit someone with a committed interest in politics and social justice looking for the opportunity to apply their research capability.
You will work with a small professional team, committed to working collaboratively towards clearly defined outcomes. You will be able to draw upon your political awareness and build relationships with subject matter experts across politics, academia, dioceses and church agencies.
The role will blend working at the office of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference, 39 Eccleston Square, London SW1V 1BX, a short walk from Victoria Station in Central London, and working from home. The successful candidate will join a team developing close relationships with partners across England and Wales.
Applicants must confirm their right to work in the UK and forward a full CV and covering letter illustrating their skills and motivation for this role to: HR@cbcew.org.uk
