Job Vacancy - Project Lead - Catholic Schools Inspectorate
Location: London/Home based
Contract: 12 month fixed Term Contract, 2 days per week
Salary: up to £80,000 pro-rata. The role is for 2 days (0.4 FTE) per week
Closing date: 23:59 – 10 July 2022
The Catholic Education Service (CES) is appointing a Project Lead to drive a to develop and initiate an implementation plan which delivers a robust inspection framework model to support diocesan education commissions. The role will ensure that the Catholic Schools Inspectorate has a robust model in place to formulate, implement and review effective policy and directives on pre and post inspection.
We are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated individual, with an outstanding track record in Catholic education developing and coordinating school inspection and review. You will demonstrate a commitment to Catholic education developed in a career combining educational practitioner experience with policy development and implementation
If you can demonstrate outstanding leadership in project delivery in school inspection and a track record driving step change improvement in collaboration with a broad range of committed stakeholders, we would like to speak with you. The role will blend working at the offices of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference, 39 Eccleston Square, London SW1V 1BX, a short walk from Victoria Station in Central London, and working from home.
Key Responsibilities:
To develop:
Applicants must confirm their right to work in the UK and forward a full CV and covering letter illustrating their skills and motivation for this role to: HR@cbcew.org.uk
For further information please contact: HR@cbcew.org.uk