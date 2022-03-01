Salary: £31,000

Contract: Full Time – Hybrid Working

Closing date for applications: 18 March 2022

Applications: HR@cbcew.org.uk

We are looking for a Partnerships and Public Affairs Officer help deliver the partnerships and public affairs strategy of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, including Catholic Education Service (CES). The role requires a someone who can deliver a particular focus on engagement with Government and Parliament in both Westminster and Cardiff.

You will work with a small professional team, committed to working collaboratively towards clearly defined outcomes. You will draw upon your political awareness and build relationships with MPs, Peers, MSs and others across politics, academia, dioceses and church agencies.

The role will blend working at the office of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference, 39 Eccleston Square, London SW1V 1BX, a short walk from Victoria Station in Central London, and working from home. The successful candidate will join a team developing close relationships with partners across England and Wales.

Key Responsibilities:

To monitor House of Commons, House of Lords and the Welsh Senedd and provide weekly/ monthly updates to colleagues

To produce and/or disseminate briefings to and organise meetings with MPs, Peers, MSs and others

To be a point of contact with Parliamentarians and help build strong links with them

To provide communications support to CES, including content creation for website, social media platforms and resources and guidance for dioceses and schools

Applicants must confirm their right to work in the UK and forward a full CV and covering letter illustrating their skills and motivation for this role to: HR@cbcew.org.uk

For further information please contact: HR@cbcew.org.uk