IT Manager – Archdiocese of Birmingham

Salary: £40,000 – £45,000 (pro rata)

Closing date: Monday 10 March

Shortlisting: Thursday 13 March

Interviews: Tuesday 18 March

The Archdiocese of Birmingham are looking for an experienced, skilled and dedicated IT Manager to lead the effective delivery and successful deployment of technology both within the diocesan central offices and the wider Archdiocese including our 200 parishes responsible for managing, maintaining, and improving the ICT infrastructure, ensuring the smooth and efficient running of all ICT systems.

How to Apply

To express an interest in this role and to be considered please submit the following to HR and Admin Officer Julia.hale@rcaob.org.uk:

A full CV, no more than two sides of A4, including details of two referees, whom we would only contact at shortlisting stage.

A supporting statement of no more than two pages (A4/font size 12) which addresses the Person Specification.

Full job description

Please also ensure you have completed and submitted the equal opportunities form. The information on this form will be treated as confidential and used for statistical purposes only and will not be treated as part of your application.