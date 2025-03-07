IT Manager – Archdiocese of Birmingham

The Archdiocese of Birmingham are looking for an experienced, skilled and dedicated IT Manager to lead the effective delivery and successful deployment of technology.
Salary: £40,000 – £45,000 (pro rata)
Closing date: Monday 10 March
Shortlisting: Thursday 13 March
Interviews: Tuesday 18 March
The Archdiocese of Birmingham are looking for an experienced, skilled and dedicated IT Manager to lead the effective delivery and successful deployment of technology both within the diocesan central offices and the wider Archdiocese including our 200 parishes responsible for managing, maintaining, and improving the ICT infrastructure, ensuring the smooth and efficient running of all ICT systems.
To express an interest in this role and to be considered please submit the following to HR and Admin Officer Julia.hale@rcaob.org.uk:
Please also ensure you have completed and submitted the equal opportunities form. The information on this form will be treated as confidential and used for statistical purposes only and will not be treated as part of your application.