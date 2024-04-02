Sunday, 5 May 2024

The International Day of Prayer for Eastern Christians is celebrated annually on the Sixth Sunday of Easter. It offers an opportunity for Eastern and Western Christians to come together to pray for peace in the world – especially in the Middle East.

Fellowship and Aid to the Christians of the East (FACE) is pleased to announce the annual International Day of Prayer for Eastern Christians, which will take place on the Sixth Sunday of Easter (5 May 2024), with the participation of Christians from all over Europe, the Middle East, the Horn of Africa and India.

This Day of Prayer – promoted by FACE in partnership with the Dicastery for Oriental Churches – offers Eastern and Western Christians an opportunity to come together in prayer during the season of Easter. The occasion unites the Roman Catholic Church in Europe and the Eastern Catholic Churches in union with the Bishop of Rome.

Please join us on this occasion in praying for an end to war and the reestablishment of unity and peace, and to give thanks for the steadfast witness of Eastern Christians in holding fast to their faith, traditions and biblical homelands, even though many suffer the effects of war and discrimination, especially those in Ukraine and the Palestinian territories who are dispossessed and displaced.

The venerable and ancient tradition of the Eastern Churches is an integral part of the heritage of Christ’s Church… the first need for Catholics is to be familiar with that tradition. Pope St John Paul II, Orientale Lumen

How can I support the prayer day?

Parish resources are available to download, providing more information, sample social media posts, a poster, and more.

Please do join in prayer with Eastern Christians at Mass during the bidding prayers. You can also support the charity that promotes the day of prayer in this country, Fellowship and Aid to the Christians of the East (FACE). If you wish to support its projects under the patronage of the Eastern Catholic Churches, you can:

Give to the optional collection at Sunday Mass

Donate online at facecharity.org/act-of-giving

Text PRAYER to 70480 to donate £10*

*Texts cost one standard rate message in addition to your £10 donation.