Sunday, 14 May 2023

The International Day of Prayer for Eastern Christians is celebrated annually on the Sixth Sunday of Easter. It offers an opportunity for Eastern and Western Christians to come together to pray for peace in the world – especially in the Middle East.

Christians from all over Europe, the Middle East, the Horn of Africa and India will join together in solidarity on 14 May to pray that Eastern Christians may be strengthened in their faith so that they can continue to steadfastly give witness to Jesus Christ.

At Mass during Easter, Western and Eastern Christians hear the Acts of the Apostles which witness to the first preaching of the Gospel. These readings remind us of the origin of the Eastern Churches and the history of the first Eastern Christians, who brought the Gospel to us. Nowadays, many of these Eastern Christians are oppressed and persecuted, and struggle to survive and to pass on our faith to their children, in their own lands where Christianity was born and first spread.

The venerable and ancient tradition of the Eastern Churches is an integral part of the heritage of Christ’s Church… the first need for Catholics is to be familiar with that tradition. Pope St John Paul II, Orientale Lumen

How can I support the prayer day?

Parish resources are available to download, providing more information, sample social media posts, a poster, and more.

Please do join in prayer with Eastern Christians at Mass during the bidding prayers. You can also support the charity that promotes the day of prayer in this country, Fellowship and Aid to the Churches of the East (FACE). If you wish to support its projects under the patronage of the Eastern Catholic Churches, you can:

Give to the optional collection at Sunday Mass

Donate online at facecharity.org/act-of-giving

Text DAYOFPRAYER to 70450 to donate £10*

*Texts cost one standard rate message in addition to your £10 donation.