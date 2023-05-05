In their Spring plenary meeting, the Bishops of England and Wales expressed their support for the International Day of Prayer for Eastern Christians that is celebrated this year on Sunday, 14 May.
Sunday, 14 May 2023
The International Day of Prayer for Eastern Christians is celebrated annually on the Sixth Sunday of Easter. It offers an opportunity for Eastern and Western Christians to come together to pray for peace in the world – especially in the Middle East.
Christians from all over Europe, the Middle East, the Horn of Africa and India will join together in solidarity on 14 May to pray that Eastern Christians may be strengthened in their faith so that they can continue to steadfastly give witness to Jesus Christ.
At Mass during Easter, Western and Eastern Christians hear the Acts of the Apostles which witness to the first preaching of the Gospel. These readings remind us of the origin of the Eastern Churches and the history of the first Eastern Christians, who brought the Gospel to us. Nowadays, many of these Eastern Christians are oppressed and persecuted, and struggle to survive and to pass on our faith to their children, in their own lands where Christianity was born and first spread.
The venerable and ancient tradition of the Eastern Churches is an integral part of the heritage of Christ’s Church… the first need for Catholics is to be familiar with that tradition.Pope St John Paul II, Orientale Lumen
Parish resources are available to download, providing more information, sample social media posts, a poster, and more.
Please do join in prayer with Eastern Christians at Mass during the bidding prayers. You can also support the charity that promotes the day of prayer in this country, Fellowship and Aid to the Churches of the East (FACE). If you wish to support its projects under the patronage of the Eastern Catholic Churches, you can:
*Texts cost one standard rate message in addition to your £10 donation.
You can pray for Eastern Christians at Mass using this bidding prayer and a longer prayer provided by Fellowship and Aid to the Churches of the East (FACE).
Fellowship and Aid to the Christians of the East (FACE) is a Christian charity which draws on 170 years' experience of helping Eastern Christians to remain in their homelands.