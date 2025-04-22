Diocesan news on the death of Pope Francis

Statements from Bishops and news updates from dioceses across England and Wales following the death of Pope Francis.
Statements from Bishops and news updates from dioceses across England and Wales following the death of Pope Francis.
|Arundel and Brighton
|Plymouth
|Leeds
|Brentwood
|Salford
|Middlesbrough
|Clifton
|Wrexham
|Nottingham
|Hallam
|Birmingham
|Portsmouth
|Lancaster
|Cardiff-Menevia
|Shrewsbury
|Liverpool
|East Anglia
|Westminster
|Northampton
|Hexham and Newcastle
Liverpool
Bishop Malcom McMahon OP statement
Northampton
Bishop David Oakley Statement
Southwark
Archbishop John Wilson statement
Wrexham
Bishop Peter M. Brignall statement
Archdioceses of Cardiff-Menevia
Archbishop Mark O’Toole statement
East Anglia
Bishop Peter Collins statement
Middlesbrough
Bishop Terry Drainey statement
Nottingham
Bishop Patrick McKinney statement
Westminster
Cardinal Vincent Nichols statement