Diocesan news on the death of Pope Francis

Tuesday, April 22nd, 2025 @ 3:30 pm

Statements from Bishops and news updates from dioceses across England and Wales following the death of Pope Francis.

Dioceses of England and Wales

Arundel and BrightonPlymouthLeeds
BrentwoodSalfordMiddlesbrough
CliftonWrexhamNottingham
HallamBirminghamPortsmouth
LancasterCardiff-MeneviaShrewsbury
LiverpoolEast AngliaWestminster
NorthamptonHexham and Newcastle

Bishop statements

Liverpool
Bishop Malcom McMahon OP statement

Northampton
Bishop David Oakley Statement

Southwark
Archbishop John Wilson statement

Wrexham
Bishop Peter M. Brignall statement

Archdioceses of Cardiff-Menevia
Archbishop Mark O’Toole statement

East Anglia
Bishop Peter Collins statement

Leeds
Bishop Marcus statement

Middlesbrough
Bishop Terry Drainey statement

Nottingham
Bishop Patrick McKinney statement

Westminster
Cardinal Vincent Nichols statement

