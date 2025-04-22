Diocesan news on the death of Pope Francis

Statements from Bishops and news updates from dioceses across England and Wales following the death of Pope Francis.

Dioceses of England and Wales

Bishop statements

Liverpool

Bishop Malcom McMahon OP statement

Northampton

Bishop David Oakley Statement

Southwark

Archbishop John Wilson statement

Wrexham

Bishop Peter M. Brignall statement

Archdioceses of Cardiff-Menevia

Archbishop Mark O’Toole statement

East Anglia

Bishop Peter Collins statement

Leeds

Bishop Marcus statement

Middlesbrough

Bishop Terry Drainey statement

Nottingham

Bishop Patrick McKinney statement

Westminster

Cardinal Vincent Nichols statement