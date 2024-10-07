Walsingham House Retreat Manager

Salary: £32,000 – £34,000 depending on prior experience This can be a ‘live out’ role but accommodation is available if required

Location: Walsingham House at Abbotswick

Contract: 35 hours week, including significant evening and weekend work

Closing date: Tuesday 15 October

Interviews: Thursday 24 October

Applications: To apply, please send a CV and cover letter to clairebailey@brcdt.org

Role: To ensure the smooth and efficient running of Walsingham House at Abbotswick as an inspiring, faith filled retreat house welcoming over 5,000 young people each year and as a centre of excellence where young adults are accompanied and formed in leadership within the Catholic Church in the spirit of Christus Vivit.

Responsibilities: Specific responsibilities include leading retreats, coordinating and training the volunteer community, responsibility for safeguarding and (alongside the Site Manager) Health & Safety.

