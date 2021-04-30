Hours: Part-time (21 hours / 3 days per week) – including some evening and weekend working

Location: Based in London office (open to flexible working), with some UK travel, likely once or twice a month

Salary: £20,000 pro rata (£33,330 FTE)

Contract: 12 months, with hopeful possibility of extension

Deadline: Monday 31 May at 5pm

Are you Million Minutes’ next Senior Parish Engagement Officer? If you’ve got youth work experience from a Catholic context, superb interpersonal skills, and share our commitment to a ‘Church with open doors’, then we want to hear from you.

The Senior Parish Engagement Officer will be primarily responsible for our flagship beacon parish scheme, accompanying five Catholic parishes per year to broaden and diversify their offer to young people, inspired by Christus Vivit. We believe that our beacon parish programme is ground-breaking and will make a real difference in the way the Church accompanies young people, and the successful candidate will have the opportunity to shape the direction of this exciting project.

Please note, this role will require some flexible working hours (including evening and weekend work at times) and some UK-based travel will be necessary. This is initially a 12-month project, with the possibility and hope of extension as the ‘beacon parish’ project develops.

Diversity in all its forms is extremely important to us at Million Minutes. We strongly encourage applications from under-represented groups.

Apply

To apply, please submit a CV (no more than two sides) and a cover letter addressing the person specification to daisy@millionminutes.org no later than Monday 31 May at 5pm.