Job Vacancy - Senior Education Adviser
We are looking for an outstanding Education Adviser to work with a small, professional team, committed
to working collaboratively towards clearly defined outcomes to support ongoing formation of the next
generation of school leaders. You will work in partnership with dioceses to develop deep understanding
of Catholic education across England and Wales and support Bishops to develop effective Catholic
education policy and leadership development. It will appeal to someone deeply committed to the
continuous improvement of Catholic education with the ability to influence stakeholders by drawing on
substantial experience in the sector.
The role will blend working at the office of the Catholic Bishops Conference, 39 Eccleston Square, London
SW1V 1BX, a short walk from Victoria Station in Central London, and working from home. The successful
candidate will join a committed professional team developing close relationships with partners across
England and Wales.
Salary: up to £50,000, subject to experience
Closing date for applications: 16th April 2021
Interviews will be held wc19th April 2021 by Microsoft Teams.
Key Responsibilities:
For further information please contact: HR@cbcew.org.uk
Applicants must confirm their right to work in the UK and forward a full CV and covering letter illustrating their qualifications, skills and motivation for this role to: HR@cbcew.org.uk