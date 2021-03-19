Senior Education Adviser

We are looking for an outstanding Education Adviser to work with a small, professional team, committed

to working collaboratively towards clearly defined outcomes to support ongoing formation of the next

generation of school leaders. You will work in partnership with dioceses to develop deep understanding

of Catholic education across England and Wales and support Bishops to develop effective Catholic

education policy and leadership development. It will appeal to someone deeply committed to the

continuous improvement of Catholic education with the ability to influence stakeholders by drawing on

substantial experience in the sector.

The role will blend working at the office of the Catholic Bishops Conference, 39 Eccleston Square, London

SW1V 1BX, a short walk from Victoria Station in Central London, and working from home. The successful

candidate will join a committed professional team developing close relationships with partners across

England and Wales.

Salary: up to £50,000, subject to experience

Closing date for applications: 16th April 2021

Interviews will be held wc19th April 2021 by Microsoft Teams.

Key Responsibilities:

To develop effective education policy to support the Bishops’ vision for Catholic education in England and Wales.

To engage effectively with stakeholders, including government departments, inspectorates and corporate partners to develop effective partnership working to champion Catholic education excellence.

To work in close partnership with dioceses and regional diocesan hubs to develop consistent best practice across all areas of education.

To contribute effectively to relevant working parties and focus groups to deliver quality Catholic educational outcomes.

To undertake projects which formulate, develop, and deliver new initiatives.

To coordinate the Formatio national strategy to develop outstanding leadership and governance in Catholic schools.

For further information please contact: HR@cbcew.org.uk

Applicants must confirm their right to work in the UK and forward a full CV and covering letter illustrating their qualifications, skills and motivation for this role to: HR@cbcew.org.uk