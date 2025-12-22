Missio: Community Engagement Coordinator

Missio, the Pope’s charity for world mission, supports missionaries and local faith communities in the poorest and remotest areas of our world helping them bring God’s love and lasting change where it is needed most. Missio is an instrument through which Catholics can directly help missionaries and faith communities bring lasting change – whether it’s helping to build a simple chapel, providing vital healthcare to mothers and babies, setting up a school for disadvantaged children or supporting vocations where the Church is just beginning to take root or is struggling to survive. These gifts truly transform lives, helping communities grow in faith, dignity, and self-reliance.

We have an exciting role working as part of a committed outreach team of four: two focusing on working with volunteers, two working within an educational context, to help Missio build effective relationships with Diocesan Directors, Parish Coordinators (Local Secretaries), Volunteers, Supporters, Schools, Religious and Parish Priests to help grow an understanding of the theology and impact of mission in the world.

It is a full-time role based in, Victoria, Central London or working from home. You will demonstrate commitment, capability and a positive strong can-do attitude, combined with an ability to work collaboratively with colleagues.

Key responsibilities will include:

Building effective relationships with Diocesan Directors, Parish Coordinators (Local Secretaries), Volunteers, Supporters, Schools, Religious and Parish Priests and coordinating the network of Missio and Mill Hill volunteers in allocated dioceses;

To communicate effectively with Local Secretaries to develop effective diocesan and parish-fundraising and ensure they feel connected to Missio’s work and valued for their contribution;

To maximise use of the available communication and education materials to help people understand the theology and impact of mission, recommending improvements based upon supporter feedback;

To produce and deliver presentations in parishes and school assemblies which develop an understanding of Missio’s key role in working alongside people most in need overseas to share the gift of faith and build life giving faith communities;

To support Missio’s social media engagement.

If you have the drive and commitment to work with Missio to help us deliver our objectives, we offer a salary of £40,000, generous pension and would love to speak with you.

Please contact: recruitment@missio.org.uk and for a full job description and more information about Missio visit missio.org.uk/jobs.

Closing date for applications: 2359, 18 January 2026