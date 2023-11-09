Salary: £27,000 – £33,000

Location: The St Philip Howard Centre, Crawley

Contract: Part-time (0.6 FTE), Permanent (FTE: £45,000-£55,000)

Closing date: Noon on Friday 1 December 2023

Start date: Monday 5 February 2024

The Diocese of Arundel & Brighton Education Service are looking to appoint a part time Education Officer for Admissions and Place Planning. The successful applicant will have a university degree or equivalent and will have substantial work experience within an education setting. The Education Officer will work in close collaboration with the Education Service Director, diocesan staff and committees, Catholic Education Trusts, Local Authorities, and other agencies as appropriate, promoting the policies of the Bishop and diocesan Trustees and acting as the first point of contact to headteachers, governing bodies, clergy, parents and diocesan colleagues on admissions and place planning issues.

The role-holder is expected to contribute to the achievement of the Church’s mission and ministry in education by sharing responsibility with the Director and other Advisers for the preservation and development of Catholic Education. The Education Officer will deliver advice, support, and training to governors and headteachers of Catholic schools in their statutory responsibilities, including the formation of school admission arrangements, assisting the Director in ensuring the provision of Catholic school places across the diocese.

Visit the diocesan website to access the full job description and application form: www.abdiocese.org.uk/careers/eo.

For more information about this key role within the Education Service, please contact Education Service Director, Julie Oldroyd; E: julie.oldroyd@abdiocese.org.uk