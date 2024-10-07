Director of Communications – Diocese of East Anglia

Salary: In the range £40-45,000

Location: This is a flexible role with an office base near Norwich and some home-working possible

Contract: This is a full-time (35 hours a week) role but could be job shared by two people

Closing date: Wednesday 30 October

Interviews: Week commencing 4 November

Applications: To apply, please send a CV and cover letter to paul.raynes@rcdea.org.uk

The Diocese of East Anglia needs a dynamic and experienced Director of Communications to play a pivotal role in telling its story, creating engaging content for its website and monthly newspaper, managing social media channels and advising on PR matters.

You will take a leading role in providing an effective communications service to the bishop, diocesan departments, clergy and parishes across Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Who we are looking for

We are looking for someone with an excellent understanding of, and skills in, written and digital communications, social media, content management and photography.

To be successful in this role, you will need to have expert writing and editing skills, with the ability to communicate complex ideas in an accessible way. You will also need to be a competent photographer and picture editor, and comfortable managing a website and other digital channels.

You should be experienced in working both pro-actively and reactively with external press, including newspapers, websites, TV and radio and advising senior staff on PR matters.

You need to be very well organised with the ability to remain calm under pressure. The ideal candidate will be self-motivated and comfortable managing their own schedule, and that of close colleagues. The successful candidate will be flexible, persuasive and work well in a team as well as on their own.

What you will be doing

You will be the editor of the monthly Catholic East Anglia newspaper, the diocesan news-led website and weekly enewsletter and the annual yearbook and directory.

You will both produce and commission engaging and accurate news stories, feature articles, pictures (digital camera supplied) and information for all of these channels and be responsible for the entire design and production of them.

You will take a leading role in advising the most senior staff in the Diocese on all PR matters and handling press interest.

You will manage and post content on our social media channels which include X/Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Flickr.

Other tasks include recording and editing short regular YouTube messages from senior staff and training volunteer communications champions across the Diocese.

Desirable experiences include:

Writing and editing news stories

Taking and editing digital news and event pictures (camera supplied).

Posting content to social media channels and managing them.

Uploading content onto a website, currently WordPress, and managing the site.

Producing press releases and dealing with media enquiries

Using text and photo editing software as well as Microsoft Office applications.

Designing publications ready for print using desktop publishing software such as QuarkXPress

Proof reading skills

Video recording and editing skills would be an advantage.

You will be required to travel across the diocese to cover key events, many of which are in or around Norwich. Many take place in the evening and at weekends and Bank Holidays. There is the opportunity for travel to both diocesan, national and international Catholic events.

You must have a current driving licence and access to a car (travel expenses are paid).

An understanding of, and empathy with, the Catholic faith and how the Catholic Church works are essential to this role.

Benefits: Five weeks of paid holiday, sick pay, pension, travel and some home-working expenses are included as part of the package.

Click here to download a job description

To discuss this post, please contact Director of Operations and Finance Paul Raynes at paul.raynes@rcdea.org.uk or on 01508 492202.

Apply with a covering letter, which explains how you fit the requirements for the role, a CV and examples or links to published work (pictures and/or stories), and details of two referees, to: paul.raynes@rcdea.org.uk

Closing date for applications: October 30. Interviews will be held the following week in Norwich.