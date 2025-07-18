Diocese of Arundel and Brighton – Head of Finance

Role: Head of Finance, full-time, permanent

Salary: £60,000 to £65,000

Reporting to: Chief Operating Officer

Location: The St Philip Howard Centre, Crawley (On site)

Application deadline: 18 August at 5pm

Shortlisting: 19 August

Interview: 26 August in Crawley

Reporting to the Chief Operating Officer, you’ll oversee the support of cloud-based reporting for 80 parish sites and the delivery of timely, accurate management accounts for central operations based at our Crawley site. You will have a key role in providing high-quality financial reporting to our Trustees and Diocesan Finance Committee (DFC). You’ll also lead the team in producing statutory audited accounts, acting as the principal contact for external auditors.

With additional responsibility for cashflow forecasting, treasury and investment management, tax compliance, VAT (for one subsidiary), and gift aid, this role ensures that the Diocese maintains robust financial governance. While Charity sector experience is a significant advantage in this position, it is your flexible and positive leadership of a diverse staff and volunteer finance community across some 80 sites that will set you apart.

Send your completed application to: The Chief Operating Officer, Sarah Kilmartin; E: coo@abdiocese.org.uk

‍To find out more read the Job Description below, to make your application download the Application Form.