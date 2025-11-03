Content Producer

Salary: £35,000

Location: London/Home-based

Contract: Full Time

Closing date: 23:59, Sunday, 23 November 2025

Apply: details below

An exciting role offering the opportunity to work in a busy and creative environment for the Communications Directorate of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales.

As part of a dynamic team responsible for communicating the work and mission of the Catholic Bishops of England and Wales, you will contribute to planning, creation, and delivery of high-quality media and communications content across multiple platforms. The role requires someone able to help prioritise the primacy of storytelling for the mission and work of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales by harnessing the power of compelling content.

No two days will be the same and you will continuously develop knowledge and capability, working at pace to deal with a wide spectrum of issues encountered by the Catholic Church in England and Wales.

If you are looking for a varied and challenging role and want to work close to Victoria station in a blended working environment where outcome and achievement is our primary focus, please do get in touch.

Key Accountabilities:

To undertake planning, production, and publishing of engaging content across digital, social, and traditional media channels in close collaboration with colleagues.

To develop and sustain continuous learning about the strengths of existing and emerging digital communication channels, including Instagram, Facebook and YouTube and ensuring content is tailored towards relevant channel audiences.

To undertake interviews and/or take interview material and create compelling audio and video content in a range of formats for specific channels.

To develop and utilise platform algorithms, analytics to optimise communication reach to relevant audiences.

To undertake editing and post-production of visual images using software like Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom, and Bridge in line with established CaTEW quality standards.

To ensure that compelling visual imagery supports the development of awareness and understanding of the Catholic Church in England and Wales across a range of print, TV and digital media.

Apply

Applicants must confirm their right to work in the UK and forward a full CV and covering letter demonstrating the skills, motivation and experience that equips them for this role to:

HR@cbcew.org.uk