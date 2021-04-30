Communications and Events Assistant – Million Minutes

Hours: Full-time, 35h per week

Location: Flexible, and homeworking considered. However, requirement to come into the London office (SE1) at least once a week

Salary: £22,000 p.a.

Contract: Permanent

Deadline: Monday 17 May – 5pm

Are you Million Minutes’ next Communications and Events Assistant? If you’ve got excellent interpersonal skills, strong verbal and written communication skills, an attention to detail and are motivated by the principles of Catholic Social Thought, then we want to hear from you.

The Communications and Events Assistant is primarily responsible for communications, administration, events coordination, and outward-facing publicity, as well as supporting the Director in an administrative capacity in her advocacy work and diary management.

Million Minutes is a small team, but we pack a punch. The new Communications and Events Assistant will be integral to the delivery of our work, ensuring the smooth running of our events and public-facing engagements, as well as being one of the primary contact points for those engaging with Million Minutes. The successful candidate will also have the scope to develop the role and make it their own.

Diversity in all its forms is extremely important to us at Million Minutes. We strongly encourage applications from under-represented groups.

To apply, please submit a CV (no more than two sides) and a cover letter addressing our person specification to daisy@millionminutes.org no later than Monday 17 May at 5pm.

Please note, interviews will be held during the week beginning Monday 24 May, and candidates will be required to complete a written test component.