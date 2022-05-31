Location: Swindon/Home based with regular national travel

Contract: Minimum of 20 hours per week up to full-time, as preferred

Salary: £25,000–£29,000 pro rata plus flexible benefits

Closing date: 12 June 2022

Interview date: 21 June 2022

Bible Society is on a global mission to bring the Bible to life for all people. Our mission is driven by our conviction that when people engage with the Bible, lives can change, for good.

We’re looking for a Catholic Scripture Engagement Officer who will focus on fulfilling this mission within the context of the Catholic community in England and Wales.

You will work with the Catholic Scripture Engagement Manager to enable deeper Scripture encounters in the Catholic community, help to further our God who Speaks initiative, maintain our God who Speaks website, and promote our exciting range of resources.

With an infectious passion for the Scriptures and a formal qualification or substantial experience in Theology, Religious Studies or Biblical Studies, you will nurture Scripture encounters with the Catholic community.

If this sounds like you and you have the legal right to work and remain in the UK, we’d love to hear from you. Please provide your CV and a 250-word statement that sets out why you’re the best person for this position.

Apply Here