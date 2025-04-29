Adult Formation Coordinator – Diocese of Middlesbrough

Salary: : In the region of £38,000 with pension contribution

Location: Curial Office, Linthorpe Middlesbrough TS5 6QT

Contract: Full Time (35hrs)

Closing date: Wednesday 21 May 2025

Interviews: Early June 2025

The Diocese of Middlesbrough is seeking to recruit an enthusiastic and appropriately qualified Adult Formation Coordinator to implement the Bishop’s Vision for Adult Formation across the diocese:



“To help the faithful of all ages to grow in both human and Christian maturity, enriching the whole of life with the leaven of the Gospel. This will involve helping them embrace all the faith dimensions of adult life, for example: understanding and communicating the faith; skills needed for personal growth; the experience of family life; relationships; public service and concern for the common good.”

This role will involve office-based work as well as travelling across the diocese to deliver catechesis, training and support to large and small groups (lay and ordained) at parish, deanery and diocesan level. Office duties will include the creation of catechetical resources where necessary and planning of courses and one-off events, as well as involvement in diocesan initiatives.

The successful applicant must be a practicing Catholic and must possess significant knowledge of the Catholic faith, including familiarity with Scripture, the Catechism of the Catholic Church and other relevant Church documents. They will also have significant experience of working with adults in a learning or faith environment and will be able to evidence participation in the Church’s liturgical and sacramental life.

As this role will involve regular travelling in parishes throughout the diocese, a driving licence and access to a vehicle will be beneficial. The nature of this role will also require a flexible approach, which will occasionally include working at evenings and at weekends.

Apply

For more detail about the role or for an informal discussion, please email Canon John Lumley, Episcopal Vicar for Christian Discipleship, at jl@rcdmidd.org.uk

For a job description, person specification and application form, please email Paul Blackburn, HR Manager at HR@rcdmidd.org.uk.