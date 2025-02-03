Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski is the Eparch, or Bishop, of the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of the Holy Family of London. He offers this reflection on the welcome extended to Ukrainians fleeing to the UK after the full-scale invasion.

Before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation Forces on 24 February 2022, I think it would be fair to say that a vast majority of people in the United Kingdom were either completely unfamiliar or somewhat unfamiliar with the existence of the largest country in Europe, Ukraine.

For months after the full-scale invasion, Ukraine was often the lead story in news programmes and on the front pages of newspapers. All too sadly we became familiar with the names of cities and places in Ukraine that had been bombed and where horrific war crimes were perpetrated. Within weeks of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainians fleeing harm’s way began to arrive in Great Britain to find a very warm welcome.

At the end of World War II, about 30,000 Ukrainians arrived as displaced persons in the UK. It was hard to maintain their ethnic heritage, culture and even religious practices. They were often mistaken for Russians or Poles. Due to rapid assimilation and marriage with non-Ukrainians those who would identify as ethnic Ukrainians dwindled considerably. To preserve their heritage and religious practices, they established community centres, parishes, Saturday schools etc. Then, with the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, tens of thousands of Ukrainian citizens made their way to Western Europe and North America. Consequently, the demographics here in the UK changed, some existing Ukrainian communities saw their numbers double whilst new communities emerged in areas not traditionally populated with Ukrainians. However, the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, saw more than 250,000 Ukrainian citizens arrive in the UK in just over a year.

The existing Ukrainian community mobilised its resources and, with almost superhuman energy, worked untiringly with local, national, and non-governmental agencies to welcome and assist these new arrivals in settling. The British population opened their homes, sponsoring thousands of Ukrainian citizens. Schools accommodated students, English language courses were offered, and employers engaged the expertise and experience of this large workforce.

These examples highlight how our country engaged in positive ways to welcome those seeking temporary refuge. Over and over again you will hear from our recently displaced sisters and brothers from Ukraine the comment, “I just want to go home!” However, even if the war were to end tomorrow the need to rebuild crucial infrastructure and homes will take time. Through the help of the Churches of the UK, NGOs, as well as local and national government, Ukrainians are integrating into society, yet are encouraged to maintain their ethnic, cultural and religious roots while waiting for that day they can return.

Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski

Eparch (Bishop) of the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of the Holy Family of London