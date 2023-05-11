The 108th World Day of Migrants and Refugees 2022 took place on 25 September - the last Sunday of the month. The Holy Father chose the theme 'Building the Future with Migrants and Refugees'.
25 September 2022
In this archive section, you will find the Pope’s message for the 108th World Day of Migrants and Refugees, a comment from our Lead Bishop for Migrants and Refugees, Paul McAleenan, a prayer and more.
The Pope’s message pays particular attention to the care of our common family, which, together with the care of our common home, encourages us to become ever more welcoming.
Pope Francis invites us to grow together as a Church, realising that many Catholic migrants and refugees revitalise our communities.
This year's day of prayer for migrants and refugees is an opportunity to pray for those who are displaced by war, poverty and persecution.
A prayer for Migrants and Refugees and all those who dwell on the peripheries.
Our Christian faith demands that we respond generously to asylum seekers whose dignity must be protected and upheld. Jesus taught us, “I was a stranger and you made me welcome.” (Matt 25:35) so we will continue to advocate their cause.