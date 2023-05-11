The 106th World Day of Migrants and Refugees 2020 took place on 27 September - the last Sunday of the month. The Holy Father chose the theme 'Forced like Jesus Christ to flee'.
In this archive section, you will find the Pope’s message for the 106th World Day of Migrants and Refugees, a comment from our Lead Bishop for Migrants and Refugees, Paul McAleenan, a prayer and more.
Message of his Holiness Pope Francis for the 106th World Day of Migrants and Refugees 2020.